Holiday shopping still in full swing in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Savings and discounts were all over Salmon Run Mall on Sunday. Some shoppers wasted no time to get back to the stores after Christmas to search for holi-deals.

“You’re on the hunt for deals today?”

“We’re on the hunt for deals today,” said Yolanda Fontanez.

Fontanez says she’s looking for sneakers and sweatpants.

“Do you have any gift cards that you’re using today that you got yesterday?”

“No. Credit cards,” said Fontanez.

Other shoppers weren’t looking for anything in particular. But they’re here searching for savings.

“Nothing really, just browsing. Discounts, yeah definitely, we always need some discounts. If you got some discounts, let me know,” said Robert Rivera.

Overall, holiday shopping across the country was up from last year. According to the Associated Press, Mastercard Spending Pulse reports that holiday sales had risen 8.5% from 2020. That’s the fastest growth rate in 17 years. It’s also up nearly 11% from the 2019 holiday season. The results were driven by purchases of jewelry and clothing.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.