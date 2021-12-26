Advertisement

Holiday shopping still in full swing in Watertown

Savings and discounts were all over Salmon Run Mall on Sunday.
Savings and discounts were all over Salmon Run Mall on Sunday.(wwny)
By John Pirsos
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Savings and discounts were all over Salmon Run Mall on Sunday. Some shoppers wasted no time to get back to the stores after Christmas to search for holi-deals.

“You’re on the hunt for deals today?”

“We’re on the hunt for deals today,” said Yolanda Fontanez.

Fontanez says she’s looking for sneakers and sweatpants.

“Do you have any gift cards that you’re using today that you got yesterday?”

“No. Credit cards,” said Fontanez.

Other shoppers weren’t looking for anything in particular. But they’re here searching for savings.

“Nothing really, just browsing. Discounts, yeah definitely, we always need some discounts. If you got some discounts, let me know,” said Robert Rivera.

Overall, holiday shopping across the country was up from last year. According to the Associated Press, Mastercard Spending Pulse reports that holiday sales had risen 8.5% from 2020. That’s the fastest growth rate in 17 years. It’s also up nearly 11% from the 2019 holiday season. The results were driven by purchases of jewelry and clothing.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mayor of Ogdensburg will be the proud new owner of four restaurants.
Ogdensburg mayor to take over 4 Jrecks locations
The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but officials say the lights on the family’s...
Christmas tree may have started fire that killed 3 members of Pa. family
Winter Weather
Sunday morning: list of church cancellations
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Deputies seize 500 fentanyl packets in traffic stop
New York map
New York sees largest population loss in history

Latest News

SPCA: a rabbit named Ducky
SPCA: a rabbit named Mr. Ducky
Saints off to a good start
Rep. Elise Stefanik speaks at Washington D.C. press event.
A Year in Review: North Country Politics
Plane emergency landing
Small plane made emergency landing in Lyme Friday