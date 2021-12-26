Korbin D. Countryman, 22, of LaFargeville

Korbin D. Countryman, 22, of State Rt. 411, passed away, Thursday, December 23, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Korbin D. Countryman, 22, of State Rt. 411, passed away, Thursday, December 23, 2021.

Born on January 14, 1999 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY, he was a son of Joshua J. and Bonnie J. Paige Countryman and he attended LaFargeville school.

Korbin was part owner of North Country Cleanup Crew, LaFargeville, NY, working with his parents and two brothers, since 2019.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and dog, Earl, cooking, food, and earning money.

Survivors include his parents, Joshua and Bonnie Countryman, LaFargeville, NY; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Joshua, Jr., and Hannah R. Countryman, Evans Mills, NY and Jacobb Countryman, LaFargeville, NY; one niece, Amillia Countryman; paternal grandfather, Lyle “Butch” Countryman, LaFargeville, NY; maternal grandmother, Bonnie Paige, Redwood, NY; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

His paternal grandmother, Elsie M. Countryman and maternal grandfather, Donald Paige, passed away previously.

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.