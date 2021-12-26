Advertisement

Korbin D. Countryman, 22, of LaFargeville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Korbin D. Countryman, 22, of State Rt. 411, passed away, Thursday, December 23, 2021.
Korbin D. Countryman, 22, of State Rt. 411, passed away, Thursday, December 23, 2021.(Source: Funeral Home)

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Korbin D. Countryman, 22, of State Rt. 411, passed away, Thursday, December 23, 2021.

Born on January 14, 1999 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY, he was a son of Joshua J. and Bonnie J. Paige Countryman and he attended LaFargeville school.

Korbin was part owner of North Country Cleanup Crew, LaFargeville, NY, working with his parents and two brothers, since 2019.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and dog, Earl, cooking, food, and earning money.

Survivors include his parents, Joshua and Bonnie Countryman, LaFargeville, NY; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Joshua, Jr., and Hannah R. Countryman, Evans Mills, NY and Jacobb Countryman, LaFargeville, NY; one niece, Amillia Countryman; paternal grandfather, Lyle “Butch” Countryman, LaFargeville, NY; maternal grandmother, Bonnie Paige, Redwood, NY; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

His paternal grandmother, Elsie M. Countryman and maternal grandfather, Donald Paige, passed away previously.

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

SPCA: a rabbit named Ducky
SPCA: a rabbit named Mr. Ducky
Saints off to a good start
Candles
Robin Corpening, 58, of Watertown
Thomas M. McGregor, III, 18, tragically passed away Saturday afternoon, December 25, 2021 at...
Thomas M. McGregor, III, 18, of Massena

Obituaries

For some snowboarders and skiers, the holiday weekend meant hitting the slopes for the first...
Dry Hill opens for the season
For Christmas this year, two couples got a special surprise.
Bundles of joy a Christmas delight this year!
Winter Weather
Sunday morning: list of church cancellations
FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge
Athlete of the Week: Lexi Bernard
Holiday travel has many on the roads, even with COVID cases on the rise