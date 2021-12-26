Small plane made emergency landing in Lyme Friday

TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - A pilot walked away okay after what was first reported as a Christmas Eve plane crash in Jefferson County.

A Jefferson County Sheriff’s investigation showed a small plane made an emergency landing in the Town of Lyme Friday afternoon in a field near Moffatt Road.

Mechanical issues appear to be the cause.

The sheriff’s office says the pilot was the only one on board the single engine plane.

While the vehicle suffered minor damage, the pilot made a successful landing and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.