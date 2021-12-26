Sunday morning: list of church cancellations

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Icy weather Sunday morning in parts of the north country forced some churches to cancel services.

A complete list of the church cancellations we have is here.

Lewis County has a travel advisory early Sunday morning because of icy roads.

And there is a winter weather advisory for much of northern New York because of icy conditions.

This gets better after 10 AM; the high in much of the north country is expected to be above freezing. One note: the Massena area is forecast for a high right around freezing today, and an overnight low of 7.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.