Sunday morning: list of church cancellations
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Icy weather Sunday morning in parts of the north country forced some churches to cancel services.
A complete list of the church cancellations we have is here.
Lewis County has a travel advisory early Sunday morning because of icy roads.
And there is a winter weather advisory for much of northern New York because of icy conditions.
This gets better after 10 AM; the high in much of the north country is expected to be above freezing. One note: the Massena area is forecast for a high right around freezing today, and an overnight low of 7.
