Advertisement

Sunday morning: list of church cancellations

Winter Weather
Winter Weather(WWNY)
By Scott Atkinson
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Icy weather Sunday morning in parts of the north country forced some churches to cancel services.

A complete list of the church cancellations we have is here.

Lewis County has a travel advisory early Sunday morning because of icy roads.

And there is a winter weather advisory for much of northern New York because of icy conditions.

This gets better after 10 AM; the high in much of the north country is expected to be above freezing. One note: the Massena area is forecast for a high right around freezing today, and an overnight low of 7.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mayor of Ogdensburg will be the proud new owner of four restaurants.
Ogdensburg mayor to take over 4 Jrecks locations
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Deputies seize 500 fentanyl packets in traffic stop
New York map
New York sees largest population loss in history
The holiday hustle and bustle caused part of Arsenal Street to be shut down Friday afternoon.
Roads get busy, cause crash on Watertown’s Arsenal Street
Traditional school topics are important. But teachers across the state argue school’s should be...
Copenhagen teacher pushes for a new normal in education

Latest News

SPCA: a rabbit named Ducky
SPCA: a rabbit named Mr. Ducky
Saints off to a good start
FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge
Athlete of the Week: Lexi Bernard