Thomas M. McGregor, III, 18, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Thomas M. McGregor, III, 18, tragically passed away Saturday afternoon, December 25, 2021 at Massena Hospital, from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident earlier in the day.

Thomas was born on June 6, 2003, the son of Thomas Jr. and Sandra (Monroe) McGregor. He was a 2021 graduate of Massena High School, where he played football, baseball, and basketball. He enjoyed playing on his Xbox and riding his 4-wheeler. He was currently employed with Olympia, but had recently been accepted into lineman school, where he was due to begin classes in 2022.

Thomas is survived by his parents, Tom and Sandra; his sister, Brooke Mitchell of Saranac; his brother, Austin Mitchell of Massena; his nieces and nephews, Arizona Thrana, Sylas and Elias Durocher; his grandparents, Stella Measheaw and Robert James, both of Massena; Felicia McGregor and Dave Aldous, both of Canton; his great grandmothers, Bonnie Atkinson of Canton and Eleanor James of Heuvelton; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Thomas was tragically predeceased by a brother, Nathan A. Thrana on November 4, 2015; and his grandparents, Eleanor and Phil Monroe, Walter James, Thomas McGregor, Sr., and Frank Atkinson.

Friends may call Wednesday 2-4:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. There will be no funeral services.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences to his family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

