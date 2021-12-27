Advertisement

Artists Call for Submissions

Deadline January 28
Submit your work.(SLC Arts Council)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

SLC Arts is looking for submissions for their upcoming themed art exhibit, Family Roots, which will premiere Thursday, May 6th, and will be available for viewing both on their website and in the Potsdam Town Hall until June 3rd. The Bits & Pieces art exhibit is a hodgepodge of a theme; it can be put together in many different ways, from all kinds of materials. Artists are invited to submit artwork that they feel fits the theme in their own creative way. The call for submissions officially opens Monday, January 3rd, and closes Friday, January 28th. Submissions can be made through SLC Arts’ submittable, which can be found on their website at https://slcartscouncil.org/exhibits/.

We ask that you submit any artwork that speaks to the theme, in your opinion. The final exhibited work will be selected by an independent juror. We have instituted jury fees for each show - $10 for non-partners, $5 for basic creative partners, and free for enhanced creative partners. To learn more about the Creative Partnership Program or to sign-up, visit SLC Arts’ website. This exhibit is part of SLC Arts’ 2022 Theme “Identity”.

As always, all themes are open to artist interpretation, but for guidance we suggest for this theme to submit pieces that represent family, youth, growth, connection, etc.

The opening event for this exhibit will be held in Feb 2022, date announcement to come. We hope you will join us for this exhibit opening at the Potsdam Town Hall. Attendance is not mandatory but strongly encouraged. If you would like to discuss your work during the event, please contact our programs coordinator at programs@slcartscouncil.org.

