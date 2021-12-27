Barbara Ellen Freeman, 76, of Watertown

Barbara Ellen Freeman, 76, of St. RT. 37, Watertown, NY, passed away December 24, 2021 at her home. (Source: Funeral Home)

She was born on October 27, 1945 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Clifford and Mildred (Strife) Dingman. She graduated from WHS.

She was born on October 27, 1945 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Clifford and Mildred (Strife) Dingman. She graduated from WHS.

She married Gerald Freeman on March 30, 1964 at Holy Family Church. She worked at the House of the Good Samaritan, Carthage Central School District as a teacher’s aide and she was a homemaker. She was also a foster parent for many years.

Barbara enjoyed spending time with her Grandchildren, playing Bingo, collecting glassware and antiques.

Among her survivors are her beloved husband, Gerald M. Freeman of 57 years; her three children, Gerald S. Freeman and wife Bobbie Jo Gloversville, NY, Sherry Freeman and her companion Charles Petrus, Dexter, Christopher M. Freeman and wife Erin Brownville; 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren; a sister, Gloria Miller, Camillus; several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by two brothers Bob and Paul Dingman and three sisters, Donna Duval, Sheila Everette and Sharon Feistemal.

Calling hours will be held Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, January 2nd at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown. A funeral service will follow calling hours at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

Burial will be held in Lakeside Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

