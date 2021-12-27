Advertisement

Cloudy today, messy tonight

By Les Shockley
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Today’s a good day to try out that coat or those gloves you got for Christmas. It’s chilly out there.

Temperatures start in the single digits and teens. A slight wind makes it feel much colder.

We could see a little bit of snow in the afternoon, but most of the day will be just cloudy and dry. Highs will be in the low 30s

It gets messier tonight. We could see some snow to start, then it mixes with sleet and freezing rain as temperatures hover around the freezing mark.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-20s.

There’s a small chance of any precipitation on Tuesday. If we get any, it will most likely be snow. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid- to upper 30s.

It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed precipitation on Wednesday. Highs will be around 40.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid- to upper 30s.

There’s a chance of snow on New Year’s Day and the day after. Highs will be in the low to mid-30s both days.

