COVID-19 test site opens in Lewis County today

Lewis County
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:03 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County gets a new state-run COVID testing site starting today (Monday). Gov. Kathy Hochul announced it late last week.

It’s just outside Lowville at the Maple Ridge Center.

The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Fridays.

A state-operated site opened earlier this month at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.

You can set up an appointment at that site at samaritanhealth.com. There’s a link for COVID-19 testing information at the top of the page.

