Dianne Watson Brockett, 84, of Ellisburg

ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - Dianne Watson Brockett, 84, wife of Albert “Ted” Brockett, passed away Thursday, December 23rd, 2021 at their home with her family at her side and under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County.

Dianne is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ted; their daughters Barbara “Bobbie” Brockett, and Susan (Jim) Lorusso, both of North Haven, CT; Sharon (Dan) Rossiter, Ellisburg, NY; Kimberly (Mike Cappelli) Brockett, Guilford, CT; their grandchildren Chelsea (Harold) Nohle, Timothy Rossiter, Peter (Michelle) Lorusso, all of Ellisburg; Jaime Lorusso, Milford, CT; Christa Lorusso, North Haven, CT; Drew Cappelli, Guilford, CT and Alex Alfonso, North Haven, CT; great grandchildren Evelyn, Gavin and Vivian Nohle, Porter and Thomas Lorusso, all of Ellisburg; her sister Judy Ingram, Parsonfield, ME and her brother Steve “Surfer Crow” Watson, Ogunquit, ME.

Dianne was born in Portland, ME, October 19, 1937, the oldest child of Lloyd and Roberta Bent Watson. She graduated from Gould Academy in Bethel, ME. Dianne furthered her education at Westbrook Junior College in Portland, ME and attended the University of Connecticut where she met her husband, Ted.

Together they built a family and Arrowdale Farm in North Haven, CT. Dianne was a foster mother for 16 years, during which time she cared for 59 infants. She was a Girl Scout leader for her daughters. Ted and Dianne moved the farm to New York in 1985 where Dianne cared for the newborn calves and kept the books. Dianne was a member of the Ellisburg Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and helped with the fish fry dinners for many years.

She enjoyed playing the organ, reading, crossword puzzles, Jeopardy, playing Bridge, Cribbage and Joker, reading “People” magazine, her Hummingbirds, bowling, bocce and rainbows from the crystals in her windows. She spoiled her family with her special apple pies.

She was well known for writing letters and sending cards to family and friends for every birthday, anniversary and other special occasions. She corrected anyone who didn’t spell her name with two “N” s. She ended every phone call or goodbye with “Love you, love you, love you. Take good care.”

A celebration of life will be held at the family’s convenience.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ellisburg Fire Department, PO Box 79, Ellisburg, NY 13636 or to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.

