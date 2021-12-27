Earl E. Der Sr. 82, of Lowville

Earl E. Der Sr. 82, of State Route 26, Lowville, died on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Martine Nursing Home, White Plains, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Earl E. Der Sr. 82, of State Route 26, Lowville, died on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Martine Nursing Home, White Plains, NY.

The funeral will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville, with Rev. Scott Belina, Pastor of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville, officiating. Burial will be in the spring in Hillside Cemetery, Denmark. A calling hour will be from Noon -1:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 6725 Lyons Street, E. Syracuse, NY 13057 or Friends of The Arc, P.O. Box 97, Utica, NY 13503.

He is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Earl E. Der, Jr. of Lowville; James S. and Debra Der of Copenhagen; two daughters, Karmel L. Der and Tina M. Der, of Lowville; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Gerald S. and Gladys Der of Lowville; Donald Der of Oshkosh, Wisconsin; a sister, Sharon Brown of Canastota; a brother-in-law, Bernard Buckingham of Lowville; three grandchildren, two great-grandsons and four great-granddaughters; nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Constance Der who passed away on June 14, 2012; and a brother, David Der.

Earl was born on January 25, 1939 in Lowville, NY, a son of the late Steven and Iva O’Brien Der and attended Lowville Academy. On August 13, 1960, he married Constance Kloster at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan. Mr. Der worked on area farms and hauled canned milk before working for Climax Manufacturing in Castorland & then in Lowville, retiring in 2005 after 38 years.

He enjoyed camping and playing cards with family and friends.

