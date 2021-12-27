Advertisement

Frank O. Parsons, 89, of Watertown

Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Frank O. Parsons, 89, owner of Parsons Service Center, passed away December 24th, 2021 at his home with his family at his side and under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County.

Among his survivors is his wife, Doris.

Funeral services and visitation will be held after the first of the year.  Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

