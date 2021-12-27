WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gael J. Steele, 85, of Watertown passed away December 22, 2021, at Samaritan Summit Village. Gael’s family wishes to recognize Summit for their professional and compassionate care. Gael was born in Theresa June 5, 1936, the much-loved daughter of the late John M. and Mary (Duclon) Sheley. She was a graduate of Watertown High School and attended SUNY Potsdam. Gael was formerly married to Donald C. Davis and Lionel (Neil) Chauvette and was separated from, but remained close to, Robert J. Steele of Virginia Beach, VA.

Gael was an accomplished musician and entertainer, specializing in vocals and playing the piano and organ. She toured the Eastern US with Willard “Billy 9 Fingers” Chase and played locally with many talented musicians, with whom she remained close, especially George Marlette and Bill Benway and his wife, Mary. Gael was most recently an organist for All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church. She also demonstrated her artistry and talents at a booth she operated at the Sterling Renaissance Festival. Gael previously catered and decorated elaborate wedding cakes. She was a talented calligrapher and recorded daily journals throughout her adult life.

Gael was a proponent of eclectic religion and shamanism, she was proud of her work as, “Dea” of the Bordean Order of Druid and Ferylit. She was popular as a local occult leader and teacher and published a newsletter for years. Gael was considered an expert psychic by authors and interviewers and may have coined the newly named “Vortex” in Thompson Park.

Gael is survived by her three sons, James A. Davis and wife, Karin, Massena, Robin M. Davis and wife, Mary, Watertown, and Marcus E. Chauvette, and wife, Rhonda, Las Vegas, NV, and her daughter, Fay P. Chauvette, six grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild. Her sister, Jane Sheley, died before her.

Burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Theresa, will be at the family’s convenience. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown. There will be no calling hours. Online condolences may be posted to her family at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

