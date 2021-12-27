Hochul: north country has state’s lowest average of new COVID cases

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - New York state has been setting COVID case number records in recent days. Hospitalizations are up as well. However, it’s a different story in the north country.

According to syracuse.com, the state set a record for new cases nearly every day last week, topping out at nearly 50,000 on Christmas Eve.

Numbers over the weekend were lower because of less testing.

On Monday, Governor Hochul said the state is averaging 180 new cases per 100,000 residents, led by New York City with 262. However, the north country has the lowest number of the 10 regions of the state, at just 43.

For the state as a whole, Hochul describes New York as being at the epicenter of a winter surge.

“We have seen a major uptick in cases all around us. This is a northeastern phenomenon right now, Washington on up, Atlantic seaboard, New Jersey, all around us, Rhode Island, Delaware, Maryland are all being hit hard, almost equal numbers as we are,” she said.

Hochul also said hospitalizations are climbing, but so far they are nowhere near the peaks they hit in early 2020 or last January.

She said the state is much better armed against the virus now with vaccines and testing.

