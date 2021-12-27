Advertisement

Hopkinton home destroyed in weekend fire

By Keith Benman
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPKINTON, New York (WWNY) - Fire destroyed a home Sunday in the town of Hopkinton.

The homeowner at 124 Days Mills Road escaped the blaze but some pets were lost.

Half a dozen fire departments responded to the fire, which was reported at 5:22 p.m. It took about three hours to get the fire under control.

“When we got there it was fully involved and there was fire shooting out all of the windows on the front side of the building,” Hopkinton-Ft. Jackson fire chief Steve Parker said.

“Get water on the fire the best way we could and try to stay in the areas that weren’t going to collapse as the fire deteriorated the building structure,” Parker said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the county fire investigation team.

