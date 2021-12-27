Advertisement

Humane Society: chill Kringle

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kringle is a very chill cat and just wants to cuddle.

Oh, and he loves belly rubs.

Amber Zehr and Amber Reape say he came to the Lewis County Humane Society as a stray.

He’s positive for Feline Immunodeficiency Virus, so he’s prone to catching colds, but cats with FIV can live long and healthy lives.

There are about 19 cats at the shelter and ready for adoption, with many kittens waiting in the wings in foster care.

There are also 16 available dogs. Nine puppies aren’t quite ready to be adopted yet.

You can check out the available animals at lewiscountyhumanesociety.org and on their Facebook page. You can also call 315-376-8349.

