Is omicron variant in north country?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As omicron COVID cases surge in New York state, is it in the north country? Jefferson County officials say it likely is, but if history repeats itself like with the delta variant, what New York City sees today we will see in a couple of weeks.

Governor Hochul has admitted that recently, state cases are breaking daily records, and it is believed to be the omicron variant, which is thought to be more transmissible that delta.

But as cases surge in the state, the north country is seeing lower daily cases for now.

Jefferson County Legislature Chair Scott Gray believes there will be a post-holiday surge, likely because of the new variant and he says the county is ready.

“The whole point was, we could not take the surge that was anticipated from where we were at that point in time. We had to have that number come down in order to sustain the impact that we’re going to get. We anticipated this surge; we’re starting from a much better place,” he said.

On Monday, Jefferson County reported another COVID death, along with 132 new coronavirus cases from Friday to Monday.

There are 18 people in hospitals - that’s down by 7 people.

There were 100 new cases in St. Lawrence County since Friday. No additional deaths were reported. Hospitalizations remain steady at 19.

In Lewis County, there were 47 new cases. Ten people remain in the hospital.

