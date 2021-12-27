January Classes at SLC Arts

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

SLC Arts invites the community to join them for various workshops and classes throughout the month of January, taught by local artisans and performers. The classes will be held in their new building, the Creative Spirit Community Arts Center, at 6 Raymond St. in Potsdam.

January Classes:

❖ 1/8 Family Improv Workshop with Jenna Clute at 1pm, $30 per family.

➢ Families are invited to join SUNY Potsdam Theatre Department alumni, Jenna Clute, for an afternoon of fun improv games. Put your creativity to the test by coming up with witty responses on the fly. Open to all ages.

❖ 1/13 Adult Improv with Jenna Clute & Ryan Hutchins at 6pm, $35 per person (includes one free drink, 21+)

➢ Whether a beginner or professional, there is always something new to learn with improv. SUNY Potsdam Theatre Department alumni, Jenna Clute & Ryan Hutchins will be hosting an evening of improv for adults. Bring your best on the fly jokes, responses, and laughs for an evening of improv games. There will be a cash bar available, however all participants will receive one drink ticket for free. This event is for ages 18+ only.

❖ 1/15 Open Mic at 11am, Free

➢ If you are a poet, musician, performer, or singer - come on down to our open mic event. The space is yours to share!

❖ 1/20 Acrylic Landscapes with Brenda Maxson at 6pm, $45 per person

➢ Join artist Brenda Maxson in a step by step paint class, as you paint a beautiful mountain landscape. This class is open to all skill levels.

❖ 1/26 Picture Frame Painting with Shubha Banavar at 6pm, $40 per person

➢ Create picture frames with Traditional Indian designs with Shubha Banavar. Shubha will direct you step by step to create a beautiful frame to put one of your treasured images in! $40/person, all supplies included.

The paid classes require pre-registration, follow this link: https://slcartscouncil.org/winter-classes. Register soon as class space is limited.

The new SLC Arts Shop at the Creative Spirit Community Arts Center is now open! SLC Arts Shop sells work from local artists, artisans, and makers. They have plenty of items for all, so go check out their inventory.

The store is will be open the following hours in the new year, unless open for additional workshops and/or performances:

- Tuesday through Saturday, 10am to 4pm; Sunday and Monday, Closed.

