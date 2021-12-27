Advertisement

January Classes at SLC Arts

Staring January 8
Start your new year off right with some great classes.
Start your new year off right with some great classes.(SLC Arts Council)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

SLC Arts invites the community to join them for various workshops and classes throughout the month of January, taught by local artisans and performers. The classes will be held in their new building, the Creative Spirit Community Arts Center, at 6 Raymond St. in Potsdam.

January Classes:

❖ 1/8 Family Improv Workshop with Jenna Clute at 1pm, $30 per family.

➢ Families are invited to join SUNY Potsdam Theatre Department alumni, Jenna Clute, for an afternoon of fun improv games. Put your creativity to the test by coming up with witty responses on the fly. Open to all ages.

❖ 1/13 Adult Improv with Jenna Clute & Ryan Hutchins at 6pm, $35 per person (includes one free drink, 21+)

➢ Whether a beginner or professional, there is always something new to learn with improv. SUNY Potsdam Theatre Department alumni, Jenna Clute & Ryan Hutchins will be hosting an evening of improv for adults. Bring your best on the fly jokes, responses, and laughs for an evening of improv games. There will be a cash bar available, however all participants will receive one drink ticket for free. This event is for ages 18+ only.

❖ 1/15 Open Mic at 11am, Free

➢ If you are a poet, musician, performer, or singer - come on down to our open mic event. The space is yours to share!

❖ 1/20 Acrylic Landscapes with Brenda Maxson at 6pm, $45 per person

➢ Join artist Brenda Maxson in a step by step paint class, as you paint a beautiful mountain landscape. This class is open to all skill levels.

❖ 1/26 Picture Frame Painting with Shubha Banavar at 6pm, $40 per person

➢ Create picture frames with Traditional Indian designs with Shubha Banavar. Shubha will direct you step by step to create a beautiful frame to put one of your treasured images in! $40/person, all supplies included.

The paid classes require pre-registration, follow this link: https://slcartscouncil.org/winter-classes. Register soon as class space is limited.

The new SLC Arts Shop at the Creative Spirit Community Arts Center is now open! SLC Arts Shop sells work from local artists, artisans, and makers. They have plenty of items for all, so go check out their inventory.

The store is will be open the following hours in the new year, unless open for additional workshops and/or performances:

- Tuesday through Saturday, 10am to 4pm; Sunday and Monday, Closed.

-

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For Christmas this year, two couples got a special surprise.
Bundles of joy a Christmas delight this year!
Winter Weather
Sunday morning: list of church cancellations
The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but officials say the lights on the family’s...
Christmas tree may have started fire that killed 3 members of Pa. family
Thomas M. McGregor, III, 18, tragically passed away Saturday afternoon, December 25, 2021 at...
Thomas M. McGregor, III, 18, of Massena
COVID in hospitals
Some optimistic COVID news...for a change

Latest News

7-day forecast
Monday AM Weather
New rules for state prison visits
Humane Society: chill Kringle
Humane Society: chill Kringle
State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett
Get kids vaccinated to keep schools open, state officials say
Fatal crash
State police investigate fatal Christmas Day crash