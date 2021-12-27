Join the 100th Birthday Party for Betty White

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

A Fathom Event

The Fathom Events PR:

Betty White, one of America’s most beloved stars, turns 100 years old on January 17TH and to mark the momentous milestone, Betty is inviting her fans to celebrate with her in this once-in-a-lifetime event: Betty White: 100 Years Young—A Birthday Celebration.

White granted exclusive access to filmmakers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein in the making of this special movie event. It offers a revealing glimpse into her life—behind-the-scenes on set, working with her office staff, entertaining at home, lending her voice as an animal advocate and, we join her at her actual birthday party, as she celebrates the big day with a star-studded cast of friends that love her! Special guests include: Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel- Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendie Malick, and Jennifer Love Hewitt among many others.

Betty White: 100 Years Young—A Birthday Celebration will play in almost 900 movie theaters nationwide on Monday, January 17 at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. (all times local). Tickets can be purchased online at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website (participating theaters are subject to change).

Betty White: 100 Years Young Birthday—A Birthday Celebration is packed with clips from some of Betty’s most famous roles, including the innocent Rose on Golden Girls, her celebrated host gig on Saturday Night Live - one of the highest rated SNL episodes ever - her award-winning Super Bowl/Snickers commercial, the worldly Elka on Hot in Cleveland, and her role as the bawdy Sue Ann on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and numerous other career highlights. Also included is a lost episode from Betty’s early sitcom from the 1950′s.

According to Betty herself, “Who doesn’t love a party?!? This one is gonna be GREAT!” Says the film’s producer and director, and a long-time chronicler of Betty’s life, Steven Boettcher, “We didn’t want this day to pass without bringing together all the people that love her, from her co-stars and friends to her many millions of fans of all ages, to celebrate her 100th birthday with an entertaining and loving look at what makes Betty a national treasure!”

“Betty White is a beloved cultural icon. We couldn’t be more excited to celebrate this milestone birthday with her and fans around the county,” said Daren Miller, Fathom Events VP, Programming, Strategy & Business Affairs.

While Betty ranks among the most cherished figures in America, her legacy is much deeper than most realize. She was the first woman to produce a national TV show; the first woman to star in a sitcom; the first producer to hire a female director; and the first woman to receive an Emmy nomination. In fact, she is the first woman to ever appear on television, given her performance on an experimental broadcast in the late 1930s.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.