Joseph A. Truhlik II, 57, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Joseph A. Truhlik II, age 57, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

He is survived by his loving sisters, Kim Truhlik of Warren, PA and Tina Morrison of Lancaster, PA; two nephews, Byron West of Marionville, PA and Christopher Morrison of Warren, PA; a niece, Loriann Willenbrock and her husband, Mark, of Gordonville, PA, six great nieces and nephews, and several aunts and uncles.

Joseph was predeceased by a sister Loriann Truhlik.

Joseph was born the son of the late Joseph and Mary Anderson Truhlik on April 18, 1964 in Evansville, IN. Joseph graduated from Granville, OH and worked in the constructional field.

Joseph enjoyed spending time working on houses, plowing, gardening, and working in his wood shop.

