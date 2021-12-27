New visiting restrictions take effect in state prisons

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - A rise in COVID cases home brings change at state prisons.

In a news conference on Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said starting today (Monday) all prison visitors must show proof of full vaccination or produce a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours.

This comes after NYSCOPBA, the union that represents corrections officers, asked for more stringent visitation rules due outbreaks in prisons across the state.

“And the reason we’re doing this, this is a population where this could run through like wildfire,” Hochul said Friday. “We cannot have staff getting sick because there’s not an alternative, there’s not a reserve that will go into our correctional facilities. It’s a very critical way to keep people safe while continuing visitations.”

At-home test kits will be available to visitors starting January 3 .

