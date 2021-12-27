Nicholas D. Morgia, 82, of Watertown

Nicholas D. Morgia, 82, Watertown passed away at his home at Morgia’s Beach, Sackets Harbor on Sunday morning, December 26, 2021, surrounded by the love of his wife, children and grandchildren. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Nicholas D. Morgia, 82, Watertown passed away at his home at Morgia’s Beach, Sackets Harbor on Sunday morning, December 26, 2021, surrounded by the love of his wife, children and grandchildren.

Nick was born at home in Watertown on December 25, 1939, son of the late Dominic Morgia and Mary (Canale) Morgia and he was a 1957 graduate of Watertown High School. He served in the US Marine Corps from 1957 - 1961.

On May 18, 1963 he married Nancy Thomas Abare at St. Anthony’s Church with Fr. Brunet officiating.

Nick worked at Niagara Mohawk for 38 years retiring as a line foreman in 2000. He was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church and a member of the Italian American Club. To say that Nick was a family oriented man would be an understatement. Despite losing his father at a young age, he exampled value and guided his family by an intrinsic moral compass. Nick enjoyed being around his family everyday and he especially enjoyed following his grandchildren to all of their sporting events. When Nick was not with his family, he would spend most of his days in his garden. He was always proud of his garden and the opportunity to share his harvest with others. In addition to gardening, Nick loved hunting, fishing, reading and playing blackjack.

Along with his wife Nancy, he is survived by his six children, Toni Trautman and companion Jim Knowlton of Sackets Harbor, Teri Walsemann and husband Peter of Carthage, Nicholas D. Morgia, Jr. and wife Dedra of Adams, Timothy Abare of Syracuse, Lisa M. Morgia-Graham of Sackets Harbor, and Wendy Pound and husband Robert of Watertown; thirteen grandchildren, Laura (Bob) Schneider, Timothy (Becci) Trautman, Teeah, Tyler (Brennan), and Trey Pound, Mitchell and Taylor Rick, Maria and Nicholas (Emily) Graham, Austin Lennox, Dustin Moyle, and Ireland and Dominic Morgia; seven great grandchildren; three aunts; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Dominic Morgia, his mother, Mary Morgia and his sister, Irma O’Donoghue.

Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Thursday, December 30, from 4 - 7 PM. The funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony’s Church on Friday, December 31, at 11 AM. Burial in Glenwood Cemetery will be at the family’s convenience. Online condolences to Nick’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. Donations in his name may be made to Hay Memorial Library, 105 S. Broad St., Sackets Harbor, NY 13685, Flower Memorial Library, 229 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601, or Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

