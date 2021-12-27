Richard Allen Mackee, 74, of Carthage

Richard Allen Mackee, 74, of 515 John St., died peacefully early Christmas Morning, Saturday, December 25, 2021, at his home while under the care of his loving wife, Tammy, and his family and Hospice of Jefferson County. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Richard Allen Mackee, 74, of 515 John St., died peacefully early Christmas Morning, Saturday, December 25, 2021, at his home while under the care of his loving wife, Tammy, and his family and Hospice of Jefferson County. He had been ill with cancer.

Richard was born on April 10, 1947, in Carthage, the son of the late Milton Sr. and Frances (Davis) Mackee. He attended schools in Carthage. He served in the United States Army from 1967-1969 and was honorably discharged.

He was a plumber for twenty years and a short-order cook. He retired in 2009 as a Janitor from Fort Drum, NY. He married Tammy Fuller on June 14, 1986, in Carthage, New York.

Richard enjoyed the outdoors, camping, hunting, fishing and was well known throughout the community of Carthage, he most enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Tammy, Carthage; several children, Shannon (Jeff) Cross, Alabama; Melissa (William) Abramo, Carthage; Jamie (Matthew) Morris, Connecticut; and Richard Mackee Jr., Carthage; and several siblings, Milton (Stephanie) Mackee, Carthage; Grace Clark, Georgia; and Mike Mackee, Carthage. He is also survived by ten grandchildren and one on the way.

He is predeceased by a daughter, Michelle Kitahara.

A funeral service with Military Honors will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 3:00 pm in the Chapel of the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State St., Carthage with the Rev. Wayne Arnold, officiating.

Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, from 1:00 pm-3:00 pm at the funeral home.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619

Online condolences in his memory can be made at: www.lundyfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.