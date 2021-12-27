Rosalind C. “Rose” Thurston, 85, of Watertown

Rosalind C. “Rose” Thurston, 85, of Holcomb St., Watertown, passed away December 24, 2021 at her home, where she was under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County and surrounded by her family. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rosalind C. “Rose” Thurston, 85, of Holcomb St., Watertown, passed away December 24, 2021 at her home, where she was under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County and surrounded by her family.

She was born on December 24, 1936 in Watertown, NY, daughter of George and Catherine Weber. Rosalind graduated from WHS in 1954.

She married Robert E. Thurston on September 2, 1957 at Holy Family Church. Rosalind worked at Marine Midland Bank as a teller, Watertown High School in the cafeteria for several years and she was a homemaker.

She and her husband owned and operated Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville for several years. Rosalind was recognized for Women in Racing and inducted in the Northeast Dirt Modified Hall of Fame.

Mr. Thurston worked at the Watertown Daily Times for 43 years as an advertising salesman.

The couple enjoyed spending many summers at their cottage at Hardscrabble on Lake Ontario.

Among her survivors are her beloved husband of 64 years, Robert E. Thurston Sr.; a son and daughter in law, Robert E. “Bobby” (Christine) Thurston, DePauville, NY; two grandchildren, Christopher and Lyndsey Thurston; three great grandchildren, David, Aubrey and Chase; a brother and sister-in-law, George (Shirley) Weber, Concord, NC; a sister and her companion, Dawn (Candy) Richardson, Adams Center; many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by a daughter, Cynthia Colwell.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 30th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.

Donations in Rosalind’s name may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

The Thurston family would like to extend their appreciation to Jeff and Debbie Stevenson and their family for their care and compassion during this most difficult time.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

