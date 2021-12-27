So far, Watertown seeing less than normal snowfall

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you think you’re seeing less than the normal amount of snow this year, you’re right.

From October to December, Watertown typically gets 36 inches of snow, according to the Northeast Regional Climate Center at Cornell University.

So far this year, Watertown has less than an inch of snow for October and November. December numbers aren’t official, but it might be around 6 inches for Watertown.

That’s a far cry from the usual 3 feet.

For proof, look no further than Dry Hill Ski Area in the town of Watertown. It took 8 days of around-the-clock snow making to open one trail.

“I hope once Mother Nature gets wound up she keeps going, which I think she will. There’s a lot of things out there that points to us getting snow; we just haven’t gotten it yet,” said ski area owner Tim McAtee.

McAtee says crews are working on getting more artificial snow on the ground so they can open more slopes.

