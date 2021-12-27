Advertisement

State police investigate fatal Christmas Day crash

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Dec. 27, 2021
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - An 18-year-old from Massena was killed in a two-car crash on Christmas Day.

State police say Thomas McGregor III lost control of his vehicle on State Route 37C in the town of Massena shortly before 11:30 a.m. and struck an oncoming vehicle driven by 29-year-old Andrew Gray of Brasher Falls.

McGregor and 62-year-old Valerie Harris of Fort Covington, a passenger in Gray’s vehicle, were taken to Massena Memorial Hospital, where McGregor died. Harris was treated for minor injuries and released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

You can see McGregor’s obituary here.

