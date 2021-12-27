Thomas ‘Scratchy’ Edgar Hannan, of Ogdensburg

Thomas ‘Scratchy’ Edgar Hannan passed away on December 23, 2021, fully aware of the love and affection of his family and friends. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Thomas ‘Scratchy’ Edgar Hannan passed away on December 23, 2021, fully aware of the love and affection of his family and friends. Tom was born in Ogdensburg, NY on October 25, 1927, to Richard E. Hannan and Helen F. Hannan.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 69 years, Katherine ‘Kay’ Marie (Ashley) Hannan, his four children: Katherine Hannan Wears, JD; William Paul Hannan, MD (Julie Sansoucy); Thomas Ashley Hannan (Debora Chase); and John Patrick Hannan (Barbara West). In addition, he is survived by his 15 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, who called him “Mimp” and who admired him. They enjoyed his quick wit, golf matches, Dagwood sandwich and perfectly prepared popcorn. His beloved grandchildren and their spouses are: Katherine M. Wears, Thomas H. Wears (Shelby), Daniel H. Wears (Brooke), Julia D. Stevenson (John), Margaret E. Rider (Brent), John W. Hannan, Thomas J. Hannan, Conor P. Hannan, Maureen E. Hannan (Travis), Mary Kate Hannan Goldstein (Evan), Michael P. Hannan (Erin), Meghan R. Hannan, Christopher P. Hannan, Tyler M. Hannan, and Sean A. Hannan. He is also survived by his sister, Sr. Kathleen Hannan, Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart, who is retired and resides in Philadelphia, PA.

He was predeceased by his parents, Richard E. Hannan and Helen F. Hannan, and his siblings: Msgr. Herbert J. Hannan, Richard J. Hannan, William J. Hannan, Mary Hannan Dupont, Margaret Hannan Dollinger, Elizabeth A. Hannan, and Paul Hannan. He was also predeceased by a brother in law, John J. Ashley, and sister in law Sheila Wells Ashley. He is survived by his sisters in law Catherine Hannan, Joanne Latrell (Stanley) and Paula Broderick (Edward).

Tom was a lifelong resident of Ogdensburg. He graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1945. After graduation he enlisted in the Navy and was honorably discharged on August 22, 1946. After discharge from the Navy, he enrolled at Clarkson University. He transferred to Siena College in Latham, NY and graduated with a Bachelor of Business Arts in Accounting in 1951. Following graduation, he began his employment at St. Lawrence County Savings Bank. He retired from the successor bank, North Country Savings Bank, in 1997 after 47 years of service to his customers and his community. His work was never a job and Tom was appreciated for his ability to help many get their first mortgage. During the early years of his career, while working at the bank, Tom also worked for the Chancery of the Diocese of Ogdensburg and Ogdensburg Building Supply.

He married Katherine Marie Ashley on July 7, 1952. They proudly raised their four children on Washington Street and The St. Lawrence River in Ogdensburg.

Tom was known for his many contributions to family, church, and community. He was appointed as a Director of the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club (OBGC) in 1971. In November 2021, the OBGC honored Tom for his 50 years of service. He was a presence at the annual OBGC Expo slinging hotdogs. He served as the treasurer of the club for many years. Tom also contributed his talent, time, and effort to St. Mary’s Academy, St. Mary’s Athletic Association, Bishop Conroy School, the Ogdensburg Lions Club, and numerous local organizations. It is a little known fact Tom was the last surviving member of the St. Mary’s Athletic Association. He joined Ogdensburg Lions Club in 1972. Tom served on the Finance Committee for many years and was the recipient of the R.J. Uplinger Award in 2008. Tom was active as a parishioner of his lifelong Parish, St. Mary’s Cathedral, where he served as a trustee and long time usher. He was also a member of the Moose Lodge, one of his favorite establishments, the Knights of Columbus, and the American Legion. In November 2015, Tom was honored as ‘Citizen of the Year’ by the Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce for his numerous contributions and service to the local community.

Scratchy was an avid golfer, bowler, and tennis player who enjoyed sports and friendly competition. He was the surviving member of multiple golf foursomes, including some of his closest friends: Jeff Dwyer, Bill Austin, Walter Pirie, Dick Dupont, Tom Luckie Sr., George Looney, John Sansoucy and Dave LaRose. He played into his nineties and enjoyed his annual golf outing to Queensbury/Glens Falls, where he holds the record for the most years participating in the ‘Red’ Male Memorial Golf Tournament. In the waning years of his golf career, Tom celebrated a hole-in-one on the 9th hole at St. Lawrence State Park golf course.

Tom never turned down an opportunity to play shuffleboard, attend an event of a grandchild or great grandchild or share a drink or two. He was an ardent supporter of University of Notre Dame athletics and enjoyed recent visits to South Bend with his family for homecoming celebrations, basketball, and football games. It is only fitting that Tom passed away wearing his favorite green sweater and his Notre Dame jacket.

His most memorable moments were spent with family and friends on The St. Lawrence River, where he was fortunate to retire with Kay. There he spent his time watching sunsets, sipping on vodka and tonic and, well into his 80s, taking his daily summer baths in The River.

Tom would want us to carry on his legacy and provide opportunities for growth and development for those around us. He never asked others to do anything he was not willing to do himself. He enjoyed his work and unselfishly gave to family, church, and community. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Tom’s memory to the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club at 610 Paterson Street in Ogdensburg, NY.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, January 3, 2021, at St. Mary’s Cathedral at 10:00AM with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 2, 2021, from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. The family kindly asks that COVID-19 guidance be followed.

As Tom would say at the end of every encounter with his family, “God Bless.”

