Advertisement

Watertown crews removing Xmas trees through January 14

Watertown Department of Public Works crews are picking up Christmas trees
Watertown Department of Public Works crews are picking up Christmas trees(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Now that Christmas is over, many people are saying goodbye to their Christmas trees.

Crews with the Watertown Department of Public Works will be picking up trees left out on the curb every day, weather permitting, until January 14.

The DPW tries to follow your usual recycle days when it picks up trees, but any time it sees a tree, it’ll take it.

“If you go to bed and your tree is there and you get up in the morning it’s gone, we probably picked it up. You know, we’re here for snow issues, but if it’s not snowing, we’ll send a couple guys out in the night to pick up Christmas trees,” said Peter Monaco, DPW assistant superintendent.

All of the trees must be free of tinsel, lights and ornaments for DPW crews to take them away.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For Christmas this year, two couples got a special surprise.
Bundles of joy a Christmas delight this year!
Winter Weather
Sunday morning: list of church cancellations
The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but officials say the lights on the family’s...
Christmas tree may have started fire that killed 3 members of Pa. family
Thomas M. McGregor, III, 18, tragically passed away Saturday afternoon, December 25, 2021 at...
Thomas M. McGregor, III, 18, of Massena
COVID in hospitals
Some optimistic COVID news...for a change

Latest News

7-day forecast
Monday AM Weather
New rules for state prison visits
Humane Society: chill Kringle
Humane Society: chill Kringle
2021 Year In Review
Year in review: north country business in 2021