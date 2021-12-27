Watertown crews removing Xmas trees through January 14

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Now that Christmas is over, many people are saying goodbye to their Christmas trees.

Crews with the Watertown Department of Public Works will be picking up trees left out on the curb every day, weather permitting, until January 14.

The DPW tries to follow your usual recycle days when it picks up trees, but any time it sees a tree, it’ll take it.

“If you go to bed and your tree is there and you get up in the morning it’s gone, we probably picked it up. You know, we’re here for snow issues, but if it’s not snowing, we’ll send a couple guys out in the night to pick up Christmas trees,” said Peter Monaco, DPW assistant superintendent.

All of the trees must be free of tinsel, lights and ornaments for DPW crews to take them away.

