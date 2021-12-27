Advertisement

Your Turn: feedback on child’s vaccine trial, population loss & Styrofoam law

Your Turn
Your Turn(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Most of your feedback this week is about an Adams Center 3-year-old who’s taking part in a COVID vaccine trial for children:

Such a great way to help her community and beyond. Way to be on the right side of history.

JoeandKelli Lawrence

So wrong using your child as an experimental guinea pig!

Linda Brown Shimp

Not your child, not anyone’s business. I’m sure the parents are doing what they feel is best for their child.

Brenda Monnat

We also got a lot of feedback on New York seeing its largest population loss in history. More than 319,000 people left in one year - the highest of any state in the nation:

I was one of them. Living a better life in Florida now.

Ryan Murdock

I’ve lived in 7 states (mostly southern), and we picked New York as our permanent home.

Scott Feathers

Taxes, taxes, and more taxes.

Jake Spriggs

Add the weather in the winter.

Jody Pettit

On January 1, Styrofoam to-go containers will be a thing of the past in New York:

This is great going back to paper and cardboard containers.

Dean White

Although I agree with no Styrofoam, the alternatives are so expensive. Restaurants will be forced to raise their prices again.

Cathy Von Dolln Hinkleman

