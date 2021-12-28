Arts All-Stars: Eliana Bonbrest & Madison Huppert

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Eliana Bonbrest works in acrylic paint, graphite, and colored pencil. Madison Huppert works in acrylic paint, charcoal, and graphite.

The artists from Lowville are this week’s 7 News Arts All-Stars.

Eliana wants to major in biomedical engineering when she goes to college, so right now much of her work reflects that

Madison is looking into medical illustration. She hopes to use her art to help people.

Watch the video above to see some of their work and to learn more about them.

