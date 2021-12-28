Capitola M. Calhoun, 67, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Capitola M. Calhoun, Watertown, passed away at her residence Monday, December 27th. She was 67 years old. Services will be Friday, December 31st at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, with calling hours beginning at 11:00am and the funeral beginning at 1:00pm. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

