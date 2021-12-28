Carthage Center’s COVID cases drop dramatically

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The number of positive COVID-19 cases at Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing has dropped dramatically in the past week.

Last week, the center had 15 residents and 5 staff members with active cases of COVID.

On Tuesday, officials told us they are down to 2 residents and 1 staff member.

All residents who tested positive were isolated to one wing of the building; positive staff members were told to stay home.

“Just the staff there and the diligence with PPE and all that stuff really - and the know-how - really got the numbers down quickly,” said Jeff Jacomowitz, Carthage Center spokesman.

He says all residents and staff members had to test negative twice to be considered “good to go.” He says everyone is still being tested twice a week as precaution.

