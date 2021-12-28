COVID booster shots in high demand

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A high demand for COVID booster shots leaves a local clinic fully booked before it begins.

Kinney Drugs on Washington Street opened up appointments for the in-store clinic on Monday.

By 10 a.m. Tuesday, all of the appointments were booked for the Wednesday clinic.

There will be more booster clinics at Kinney Drugs across the north country in the near future. You’ll just have to keep an eye out.

“Every one of our appointments has filled up as soon as we open appointments, so we knew there needed to be more access to the booster. We are opening appointments routinely, again based on demand, based on vaccine supply in all the different areas as well. You have to check kind of all the different locations in Watertown to see where the next appointment is,” said John Marraffa, president, Kinney Drugs.

If you are looking to schedule a COVID-19 booster shot appointment, click here.

