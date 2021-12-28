Advertisement

Crews check damage after Brownville retaining wall collapses

A retaining wall that supports Brownville's sewage treatment plant partially collapsed into the...
A retaining wall that supports Brownville's sewage treatment plant partially collapsed into the Black River over the weekend.(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Multiple crews were in Brownville Tuesday assessing the damage of a retaining wall that partially collapsed into the Black River over the weekend.

The concrete wall supports the village sewage treatment plant.

Crews were out clearing trees to make way for an access road to the wall.

Mayor Patrick Connor is hoping to make temporary repairs before water levels rise in the spring.

The town and village, the state Department of Environmental Conservation and local contractors are working to solve the issue.

Connor says surrounding communities have offered to help as well.

“We’re very fortunate living here in the north country where we all do work well together. The town, the villages all seem to get together. If somebody needs something, they jump right on the bandwagon,” he said.

Connor says if the issue isn’t solved before spring, high water levels could push the leftover debris into the Black River, blocking and backing up the sewer pipe that runs beneath the water.

