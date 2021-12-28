Advertisement

Derek J. Kellison, 30, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
The family of Derek J. Kellison, are sadden to announce his untimely passing at age 30.
The family of Derek J. Kellison, are sadden to announce his untimely passing at age 30.(Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The family of Derek J. Kellison, are sadden to announce his untimely passing at age 30. There will be no public calling hours or services. A gravesides service will be held at the convenience of the family in Calvary Cemetery, Massena. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.

Derek was born on June 24, 1991 in Massena, son of Susan (Dashnow) and Larry F. Kellison. He attended Massena School and graduated from Massena Central High School In 2009. Derek was a very kind individual that had a deep love for any living creature. His passion for them ranged from iguanas, sugar gliders, birds, dogs, cats, fish and turtles to name a few. Derek had a strong work ethic and began his career in food service at the local Burger King, later relocating to McDonald’s near the St. Lawrence Centre Mall. He like to spend time with his family and friends and will be greatly missed by his co-workers, family and friends.

Derek is survived by his loving mother Susan Kellison and brothers; Robert and Frederick Kellison along with nephews Klay and Dylan Kellison all of Massena, NY. In addition to his paternal and maternal grandparents, Dereck was predeceased by his father Larry F. Kellison in 2012.

In lieu of flowers, the family would be greatly appreciated any memorial contributions may be shared with the Massena Humane Society; P.O. Box 145, Massena, New York 13662.

Family and friends are encouraged to share memories, online condolences and photos of Derek by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

John Beyette worries he'll run out of his pain medication
Man worries about running out of pain meds after losing doctor
Johnelle Marie “Jelly” Sneed, 20, of Elm Street, Potsdam, died unexpectedly after a brief...
Johnelle Marie “Jelly” Sneed, 20, of Potsdam
Mary Theresa Guyette, 80, of Lenny Road, peacefully passed away Monday evening, December 27,...
Mary Theresa Guyette, 80, of Potsdam
Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing
Carthage Center’s COVID cases drop dramatically
COVID-19 Pills
State chooses Bolton’s Pharmacy to fill COVID pill prescriptions

Obituaries

Candles
Capitola M. Calhoun, 67, of Watertown
Ralph Hodge, age 80, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at his home surrounded by his...
Ralph Hodge, 80, of Ogdensburg
Steven J. Deshane Jr. age 42, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2021 at Massena Hospital.
Steven J. Deshane Jr., 42, of Massena
Candles
John G. Leuze, 84, formerly of Watertown
Sheri L. Taylor, 40, passed away on December 25th at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester,...
Sheri L. Taylor, 40, of Massena