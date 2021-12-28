Derek J. Kellison, 30, of Massena

The family of Derek J. Kellison, are sadden to announce his untimely passing at age 30. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The family of Derek J. Kellison, are sadden to announce his untimely passing at age 30. There will be no public calling hours or services. A gravesides service will be held at the convenience of the family in Calvary Cemetery, Massena. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.

Derek was born on June 24, 1991 in Massena, son of Susan (Dashnow) and Larry F. Kellison. He attended Massena School and graduated from Massena Central High School In 2009. Derek was a very kind individual that had a deep love for any living creature. His passion for them ranged from iguanas, sugar gliders, birds, dogs, cats, fish and turtles to name a few. Derek had a strong work ethic and began his career in food service at the local Burger King, later relocating to McDonald’s near the St. Lawrence Centre Mall. He like to spend time with his family and friends and will be greatly missed by his co-workers, family and friends.

Derek is survived by his loving mother Susan Kellison and brothers; Robert and Frederick Kellison along with nephews Klay and Dylan Kellison all of Massena, NY. In addition to his paternal and maternal grandparents, Dereck was predeceased by his father Larry F. Kellison in 2012.

In lieu of flowers, the family would be greatly appreciated any memorial contributions may be shared with the Massena Humane Society; P.O. Box 145, Massena, New York 13662.

Family and friends are encouraged to share memories, online condolences and photos of Derek by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.