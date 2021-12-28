Advertisement

Glenda Lee Kent, 78, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Glenda Lee Kent, 78, a longtime resident of Prospect Ave, passed away Monday afternoon,...
Glenda Lee Kent, 78, a longtime resident of Prospect Ave, passed away Monday afternoon, December 27, 2021 at Massena Hospital after a long illness.(Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Glenda Lee Kent, 78, a longtime resident of Prospect Ave, passed away Monday afternoon, December 27, 2021 at Massena Hospital after a long illness.

Glenda was born on March 22, 1943 in Massena, the daughter of the late Wendell J. and Dorothy (Secore) Kent.  She attended Massena schools, where she was graduate Massena High School.  After high school, she entered the US Army, where she was stationed in Germany.

Glenda was a surgical nurse at Massena Memorial Hospital for 33 years.  She enjoyed painting, woodworking, and listening to country music.

Glenda is survived by her partner, Diane Cline; her nieces, Dorothy (Davis) Moellenhoff and her husband, Allan, Patti Davis, Becky (Davis) Nolan and her husband, Paul; her cousin who held a special place in her heart, Donald “Skip” Kent and his wife, Phyllis; and many great nieces and nephew and great-great nieces and nephews; special cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents, Glenda was predeceased by her life partner, Charlene (Brower) Martinez; and her chosen son, Christopher Martinez.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however at her request there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in her memory to St. Jude’s or a Shriners Children Hospital of your choice.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Kristy L. Brainard, 46, of Massena
Candles
James Gray, Sr., of Akwesasne
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
No new COVID deaths reported in region
St. Lawrence County is working to get thousands of masks from the state off their hands and on...
Counties work to get masks off their hands and onto residents’ faces

Obituaries

John Beyette worries he'll run out of his pain medication
Man worries about running out of pain meds after losing doctor
Johnelle Marie “Jelly” Sneed, 20, of Elm Street, Potsdam, died unexpectedly after a brief...
Johnelle Marie “Jelly” Sneed, 20, of Potsdam
Mary Theresa Guyette, 80, of Lenny Road, peacefully passed away Monday evening, December 27,...
Mary Theresa Guyette, 80, of Potsdam
Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing
Carthage Center’s COVID cases drop dramatically
COVID-19 Pills
State chooses Bolton’s Pharmacy, Kinney Drugs to fill COVID pill prescriptions
Candles
Capitola M. Calhoun, 67, of Watertown