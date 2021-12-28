Glenda Lee Kent, 78, of Massena

Glenda Lee Kent, 78, a longtime resident of Prospect Ave, passed away Monday afternoon, December 27, 2021 at Massena Hospital after a long illness. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Glenda Lee Kent, 78, a longtime resident of Prospect Ave, passed away Monday afternoon, December 27, 2021 at Massena Hospital after a long illness.

Glenda was born on March 22, 1943 in Massena, the daughter of the late Wendell J. and Dorothy (Secore) Kent. She attended Massena schools, where she was graduate Massena High School. After high school, she entered the US Army, where she was stationed in Germany.

Glenda was a surgical nurse at Massena Memorial Hospital for 33 years. She enjoyed painting, woodworking, and listening to country music.

Glenda is survived by her partner, Diane Cline; her nieces, Dorothy (Davis) Moellenhoff and her husband, Allan, Patti Davis, Becky (Davis) Nolan and her husband, Paul; her cousin who held a special place in her heart, Donald “Skip” Kent and his wife, Phyllis; and many great nieces and nephew and great-great nieces and nephews; special cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents, Glenda was predeceased by her life partner, Charlene (Brower) Martinez; and her chosen son, Christopher Martinez.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however at her request there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in her memory to St. Jude’s or a Shriners Children Hospital of your choice.

