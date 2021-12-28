Advertisement

Highlights & scores: action from the Burkman Classic in Canton

By Mel Busler
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Basketball was the name of the game Monday night.

In boys’ high school basketball, it was Madrid-Waddington vs. Ogdensburg in the Burkman Classic in Canton.

The Jackets’ Drew Harmer to Troy Peck, who drains the 3-pointer.

Jake Morgan to Harmer for the lay-in. Yellow Jackets are up 12 to start the second half.

Morgan for 2 on the rebound.

OFA’s Connor Graveline to Alex Mitchell for the low-post bucket.

Peck to Luke LaPage – back door. Jackets are up 50-36.

Justice McIntyre slices to the hoop.

The Jackets work the perimeter to Harmer for the baseline turnaround -- and one! Madrid-Waddington goes on to beat O.F.A. 55-46.

It was Canton against Edwards-Knox in the second game.

On the fast break, Ryan Jones with a behind-the-back for the trailer -- Zach VanBrocklin with the bucket and it’s 2-0 Canton.

Chris Downs Jr. with the inside feed to Jonah Longshore on the inside cut.

Jones to Longshore for 2 more. It’s 6-0 Bears.

E-K’s Kale Harper knocks down a 3-pointer from the right.

Sam Roiger to the rack for the bucket.

Ethan Stalker to Harper for another trifecta.

Ayomi Odetoyinbo with the quick bucket. Canton beats Edwards-Knox 67-36.

Boys’ high school basketball

Madrid-Waddington 55, OFA 46

Canton 67, Edwards-Knox 36

Morristown, Alexandria – cancelled

Girls’ high school basketball

Hermon-DeKalb 48, Colton-Pierrepont 34

Heuvelton 66, Lisbon 21

Alexandria 36, Morristown 21

Harrisville 32, South Lewis 23

Bishop Grimes 56, Indian River 50

Boys’ high school hockey

OFA 5, Plattsburgh 1

Islanders 8, St. Lawrence Central 4

Tupper Lake 7, LaSalle 2

