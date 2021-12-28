Highlights & scores: action from the Burkman Classic in Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Basketball was the name of the game Monday night.
In boys’ high school basketball, it was Madrid-Waddington vs. Ogdensburg in the Burkman Classic in Canton.
The Jackets’ Drew Harmer to Troy Peck, who drains the 3-pointer.
Jake Morgan to Harmer for the lay-in. Yellow Jackets are up 12 to start the second half.
Morgan for 2 on the rebound.
OFA’s Connor Graveline to Alex Mitchell for the low-post bucket.
Peck to Luke LaPage – back door. Jackets are up 50-36.
Justice McIntyre slices to the hoop.
The Jackets work the perimeter to Harmer for the baseline turnaround -- and one! Madrid-Waddington goes on to beat O.F.A. 55-46.
It was Canton against Edwards-Knox in the second game.
On the fast break, Ryan Jones with a behind-the-back for the trailer -- Zach VanBrocklin with the bucket and it’s 2-0 Canton.
Chris Downs Jr. with the inside feed to Jonah Longshore on the inside cut.
Jones to Longshore for 2 more. It’s 6-0 Bears.
E-K’s Kale Harper knocks down a 3-pointer from the right.
Sam Roiger to the rack for the bucket.
Ethan Stalker to Harper for another trifecta.
Ayomi Odetoyinbo with the quick bucket. Canton beats Edwards-Knox 67-36.
Boys’ high school basketball
Madrid-Waddington 55, OFA 46
Canton 67, Edwards-Knox 36
Morristown, Alexandria – cancelled
Girls’ high school basketball
Hermon-DeKalb 48, Colton-Pierrepont 34
Heuvelton 66, Lisbon 21
Alexandria 36, Morristown 21
Harrisville 32, South Lewis 23
Bishop Grimes 56, Indian River 50
Boys’ high school hockey
OFA 5, Plattsburgh 1
Islanders 8, St. Lawrence Central 4
Tupper Lake 7, LaSalle 2
