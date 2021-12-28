Advertisement

John G. Leuze, 84, formerly of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERFIELD, Florida (WWNY) - John G. Leuze, 84, Summerfield, FL and formerly of Watertown passed away December 15, 2021 at The Villages Regional Hospital in Florida.

John was born in Watertown December 28, 1936 the son of the late John E. and Donna (Murphy) Leuze. He was a June 1955 graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy. On January 18, 1958 he married Margaret Katherine Briceland at Holy Family Church with Rev. Msgr. Albert J. Farrell officiating.

He retired from New York State Department of Transportation on May 6, 1993 as a Civil Engineer in the Design Office after 34 years of service. John was a parishioner of St. Timothy Catholic Church, The Villages, FL and a former communicant of Holy Family Church. He was a Knights of Columbus and enjoyed golfing, gardening, and fishing.

John is survived by his wife Margaret “Peggy” Briceland Leuze, Summerfield, FL; two daughters, Deborah A. Johnson and husband Richard, Webster, NY and Pamela E. Roux and husband Paul, Baldwinsville, NY; four grandchildren; half brother, David A. Leuze and wife Sandra, Sackets Harbor; step brother Dennis G, Fisher and wife Della, Las Vegas, NV; and step sister Sharon A. Crescenzi and husband Rocco, Watertown. He was predeceased by a sister Joan Kearney and half brother Gary E. Leuze.

A funeral mass at Holy Family Church and burial in Glenwood Cemetery will take place at the family’s convenience. Local arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to John’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. Donations in his name may be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or a charity of your choice.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

John Beyette worries he'll run out of his pain medication
Man worries about running out of pain meds after losing doctor
Johnelle Marie “Jelly” Sneed, 20, of Elm Street, Potsdam, died unexpectedly after a brief...
Johnelle Marie “Jelly” Sneed, 20, of Potsdam
Mary Theresa Guyette, 80, of Lenny Road, peacefully passed away Monday evening, December 27,...
Mary Theresa Guyette, 80, of Potsdam
Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing
Carthage Center’s COVID cases drop dramatically
COVID-19 Pills
State chooses Bolton’s Pharmacy to fill COVID pill prescriptions

Obituaries

Candles
Capitola M. Calhoun, 67, of Watertown
Ralph Hodge, age 80, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at his home surrounded by his...
Ralph Hodge, 80, of Ogdensburg
Steven J. Deshane Jr. age 42, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2021 at Massena Hospital.
Steven J. Deshane Jr., 42, of Massena
The family of Derek J. Kellison, are sadden to announce his untimely passing at age 30.
Derek J. Kellison, 30, of Massena
Sheri L. Taylor, 40, passed away on December 25th at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester,...
Sheri L. Taylor, 40, of Massena