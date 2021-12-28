John G. Leuze, 84, formerly of Watertown

SUMMERFIELD, Florida (WWNY) - John G. Leuze, 84, Summerfield, FL and formerly of Watertown passed away December 15, 2021 at The Villages Regional Hospital in Florida.

John was born in Watertown December 28, 1936 the son of the late John E. and Donna (Murphy) Leuze. He was a June 1955 graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy. On January 18, 1958 he married Margaret Katherine Briceland at Holy Family Church with Rev. Msgr. Albert J. Farrell officiating.

He retired from New York State Department of Transportation on May 6, 1993 as a Civil Engineer in the Design Office after 34 years of service. John was a parishioner of St. Timothy Catholic Church, The Villages, FL and a former communicant of Holy Family Church. He was a Knights of Columbus and enjoyed golfing, gardening, and fishing.

John is survived by his wife Margaret “Peggy” Briceland Leuze, Summerfield, FL; two daughters, Deborah A. Johnson and husband Richard, Webster, NY and Pamela E. Roux and husband Paul, Baldwinsville, NY; four grandchildren; half brother, David A. Leuze and wife Sandra, Sackets Harbor; step brother Dennis G, Fisher and wife Della, Las Vegas, NV; and step sister Sharon A. Crescenzi and husband Rocco, Watertown. He was predeceased by a sister Joan Kearney and half brother Gary E. Leuze.

A funeral mass at Holy Family Church and burial in Glenwood Cemetery will take place at the family’s convenience. Local arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to John’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. Donations in his name may be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or a charity of your choice.

