Johnelle Marie “Jelly” Sneed, 20, of Potsdam

Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Johnelle Marie “Jelly” Sneed, 20, of Elm Street, Potsdam, died unexpectedly after a brief illness at her home on December 22, 2021.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 Park Street, Canton.

She was born July 21, 2001 in Potsdam, NY and was a special daughter of John A. Sneed and Delta D. (Skiff) Ramsay.

Jelly graduated Potsdam School Central School in 2018.

She was fond of movies and loved Mark Wahlberg.  She will be remembered as a sweet, loving child who loved life and was very family oriented.

Surviving are her father John A. Sneed and companion Barbie Ford of Rensselaer Falls;  her mother Delta D. Ramsay and companion Mark Raba of Potsdam; her siblings: Brooke Ramsay and children, Zackery, Braelyn, Edward, Esme and Elizabelle; sister and best friend, Olivia “Libby” Sneed, as well as, John D. Snned, James J. Sneed, Leia K. Coutris, Addison “Addi” P. Sneed and J.J. Sneed; and her paternal grandmother, Nancy Dukes.

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

