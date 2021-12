WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A weakening low pressure system will produce some light snow and some freezing drizzle tonight. Expect early lows in the 20′s, with rising temperatures overnight.

Tuesday will be cloudy with light snow. Highs will be in the middle 30′s.

Wednesday is looking cloudy with highs in the 30′s.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.