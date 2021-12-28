Marian R. Brimmer, 92, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Marian R. Brimmer, 92, Leray St., Watertown and formerly of Pamelia, passed away Saturday, December 25th, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

At Marian’s request, there will be no calling hours or services. Marian’s ashes will winter on the farm and will be laid to rest next to her husband Ross in the spring. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

She was born October 3rd, 1929 in Theresa, the daughter of R. Roy and Dora Littlefield Bevins. Marian graduated from Evans Mills High School in 1948. She married C. Ross Brimmer, Jr. March 21, 1958.

Together they operated a dairy farm on Route 37, the Brimmer farm since 1923, retiring in 1986. Mr. Brimmer passed away October 3rd, 1998.

Marian was a woman of faith and boundless love. A lifetime tirelessly seeing to the needs of others.

She was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church, She was an avid gardener, baker, talented farm wife, and had a particular affection for German Shephard’s and owls.

Marian was predeceased by many, those who survive her will miss her dearly.

