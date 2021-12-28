Mary Theresa Guyette, 80, of Potsdam

Mary Theresa Guyette, 80, of Lenny Road, peacefully passed away Monday evening, December 27, 2021 in the comfort of her home with the love of her family at her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mary Theresa Guyette, 80, of Lenny Road, peacefully passed away Monday evening, December 27, 2021 in the comfort of her home with the love of her family at her side.

Mary was born on August 6, 1941, the daughter of the late Richard Joseph and Loretta Isabel (Goodheart) Sullivan and was a graduate of Potsdam High School. On February 15, 1958, she married the love of her life, Robert G. Guyette at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Canton with Rev. Griffith Billmeyer, officiating.

Mary was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother to her family. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, canning, listening to country music, singing, and doing crossword puzzles. Of all her enjoyments, the cherished time with her family meant the most to her.

Mary is survived by her loving husband, Bob; her children, Robert J and Angela Guyette of Potsdam; Michael J. and Emma Guyette of Waxhaw, North Carolina; Patricia A. and Loren LaPierre of Colton; Stephen P. Guyette of Parishville; Anne M. Guyette and Carl Scruggs of Hannawa Falls; Brian C. and Paula Guyette of Mexico, NY; and Thomas W. (Kristin) Guyette of Potsdam; her grandchildren, Christopher, Peter, Timothy, Jessica, Danielle, Jacob, Rikki, William, Matthew, Trishalyn, Shaylynn, Edward, Dawson, Curtis, Macie, Chelsea, Alyssia, and Garrett; and 14 great grandchildren.

She is also survived by her sisters, Kathleen and Donald Strader of Florida; Maureen and Anthony Mittiga of Marcy, NY; her brothers, Thomas and Peggy Sullivan of Florida; Patrick and Sharon Sullivan of Florida; John and Sally Sullivan of Lisbon; and Michael Sullivan of Canton; her sister-in-laws, Cindy Sullivan of West Potsdam; and Sharon Sullivan of Canton; and numerous nieces and nephews who also held a special place in her heart.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, David Sullivan, Stephen (Corrine) Sullivan, Jerry (Nancy) Sullivan, Matt Sullivan, and Timothy Sullivan.

Friends may call from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Thursday at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM. Burial will be in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Potsdam. Family and friends are invited to join the family for a gathering at the Elks Lodge after service.

In lieu of flowers those wishing may consider memorial contributions to the David Sullivan Policy Academy at SUNY Canton.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences to the family online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

