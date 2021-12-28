Mild for most of the week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a mild, mostly cloudy day.

Some places were above freezing fairly early, others -- mostly in St. Lawrence County -- were still below.

It’s going to warm up to the mid- to upper 30s for pretty much everyone. It will be breezy. We could see gusts from 20 to 25 miles per hour.

We could see a little snow overnight, but it won’t amount to much. If it does fall, it will be roughly between Watertown and Lowville and extend to the south.

Lows will be in the upper 20s.

It will be mostly cloudy and in the upper 30s on Wednesday and Thursday. There’s a small chance of snow on Thursday.

Friday -- New Year’s Eve Day -- will be mostly cloudy with highs around 40.

There’s a chance of snow on New Year’s Day. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Sunday has a 60 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid-30s will be early, with temperatures dropping through the day. Overnight lows into Monday will be in the single digits.

Monday will be partly sunny with highs only in the upper teens.

