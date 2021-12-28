Advertisement

Mild for most of the week

By Kris Hudson
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a mild, mostly cloudy day.

Some places were above freezing fairly early, others -- mostly in St. Lawrence County -- were still below.

It’s going to warm up to the mid- to upper 30s for pretty much everyone. It will be breezy. We could see gusts from 20 to 25 miles per hour.

We could see a little snow overnight, but it won’t amount to much. If it does fall, it will be roughly between Watertown and Lowville and extend to the south.

Lows will be in the upper 20s.

It will be mostly cloudy and in the upper 30s on Wednesday and Thursday. There’s a small chance of snow on Thursday.

Friday -- New Year’s Eve Day -- will be mostly cloudy with highs around 40.

There’s a chance of snow on New Year’s Day. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Sunday has a 60 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid-30s will be early, with temperatures dropping through the day. Overnight lows into Monday will be in the single digits.

Monday will be partly sunny with highs only in the upper teens.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
State police investigate fatal Christmas Day crash
Thomas M. McGregor, III, 18, tragically passed away Saturday afternoon, December 25, 2021 at...
Thomas M. McGregor, III, 18, of Massena
A home at 124 Days Mills Road in the town of Hopkinton was destroyed by fire Sunday .
Hopkinton home destroyed in weekend fire
For Christmas this year, two couples got a special surprise.
Bundles of joy a Christmas delight this year!
Governor Kathy Hochul during Monday's COVID update
Hochul: north country has state’s lowest average of new COVID cases

Latest News

7-day forecast
Tuesday AM Weather
7-day forecast
Monday AM Weather
7
A little icy tomorrow morning
7
wwny 6pm weather