Patrick “Bucky” “Sawennakarate” Leaf, 65, of Akwesasne

Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Peacefully at his home, Bucky “Sawennakarate”, 65, another Leaf fell from the family tree back into the Spirit World on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

Friends may call Thursday 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.  Those in attendance are required to wear face coverings.   Due to Covid restrictions his funeral service will be held privately at the Mohawk Nation Longhouse with burial following on his land.

A complete obituary once available.

