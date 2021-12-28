Ralph Hodge, 80, of Ogdensburg

Ralph Hodge, age 80, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ralph Hodge, age 80, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Ralph is survived by his loving wife, Linda Hodge; children, Arleen Thaler and her husband Daryl, Sherry Hodge, Robert Poirier and his wife, Amy, Lorraine Wood and her husband, Robert, Jasen Hodge and his fiancé, Danielle, Jody Hodge, Judy Dawson and her companion, Jeff Phillips; siblings, Leo, Margaret, Dorothy, Dolores, Helen, and Gloria; sixteen grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Ralph was predeceased by his loving parents, Leo and Bertha Hodge; his sisters Mary, Ester, Alice, Betty, Myrtle, and Paula.

Ralph was born the son of the late Leo and Bertha Pratt Hodge on April 2, 1941, in Rochester, NY. He attended high school in Rochester, NY and later served for three years in the United States ARMY. He married Linda Poirier on June 2, 1979 in Moira, NY. Ralph was self-employed, a master carpenter and a cabinet maker by trade.

Ralph was an avid outdoorsman enjoying fishing, hunting, gardening, working with wood, and spending time with his family.

Donations may be made in Ralph’s memory to the Richard E. Winter Cancer Treatment Center: 5 Lyon Place Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.