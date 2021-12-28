Advertisement

Ralph Hodge, 80, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Ralph Hodge, age 80, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at his home surrounded by his...
Ralph Hodge, age 80, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.(Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ralph Hodge, age 80, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Ralph is survived by his loving wife, Linda Hodge; children, Arleen Thaler and her husband Daryl, Sherry Hodge, Robert Poirier and his wife, Amy, Lorraine Wood and her husband, Robert, Jasen Hodge and his fiancé, Danielle, Jody Hodge, Judy Dawson and her companion, Jeff Phillips; siblings, Leo, Margaret, Dorothy, Dolores, Helen, and Gloria; sixteen grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Ralph was predeceased by his loving parents, Leo and Bertha Hodge; his sisters Mary, Ester, Alice, Betty, Myrtle, and Paula.

Ralph was born the son of the late Leo and Bertha Pratt Hodge on April 2, 1941, in Rochester, NY. He attended high school in Rochester, NY and later served for three years in the United States ARMY. He married Linda Poirier on June 2, 1979 in Moira, NY. Ralph was self-employed, a master carpenter and a cabinet maker by trade.

Ralph was an avid outdoorsman enjoying fishing, hunting, gardening, working with wood, and spending time with his family.

Donations may be made in Ralph’s memory to the Richard E. Winter Cancer Treatment Center: 5 Lyon Place Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

John Beyette worries he'll run out of his pain medication
Man worries about running out of pain meds after losing doctor
Johnelle Marie “Jelly” Sneed, 20, of Elm Street, Potsdam, died unexpectedly after a brief...
Johnelle Marie “Jelly” Sneed, 20, of Potsdam
Mary Theresa Guyette, 80, of Lenny Road, peacefully passed away Monday evening, December 27,...
Mary Theresa Guyette, 80, of Potsdam
Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing
Carthage Center’s COVID cases drop dramatically
COVID-19 Pills
State chooses Bolton’s Pharmacy to fill COVID pill prescriptions

Obituaries

Candles
Capitola M. Calhoun, 67, of Watertown
Steven J. Deshane Jr. age 42, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2021 at Massena Hospital.
Steven J. Deshane Jr., 42, of Massena
The family of Derek J. Kellison, are sadden to announce his untimely passing at age 30.
Derek J. Kellison, 30, of Massena
Candles
John G. Leuze, 84, formerly of Watertown
Sheri L. Taylor, 40, passed away on December 25th at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester,...
Sheri L. Taylor, 40, of Massena