Sheri L. Taylor, 40, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Sheri L. Taylor, 40, passed away on December 25th at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, after many courageous efforts in her battle against cancer.   Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop, where her family will receive friends, Thursday from 4 to 6 pm.  Her funeral service will follow at 6 pm.

Sheri was born in Massena on December 25, 1981, daughter of Michael and Patricia (Judware) Burnett.  She earned her LPN at SUNY Canton and was working at The Alice Hyde Nursing Home in Malone.

She married Michael D. Taylor on July 26, 2014.

Sheri was a loving and devoted wife and Mother. One of her favorite things to do was watching her children play sports. Sheri was very passionate about her nursing career.  She enjoyed being around friends and loved family gatherings.  Sheri loved music, playing piano and violin.

She is survived by her husband, Michael, her children, Zachary Austin, Isiah Austin, Dominic Austin, Jade Taylor, stepdaughters, Tessa Taylor and MacKenzie Taylor, her parents, Michael and Patricia Burnett, her siblings, Michael and Shelly Burnett, Leeanne and Gary Secore, Patrick and Terri Burnett and Wendy Burnett and her fiancé, TeeJay LaVassaur, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.  She was predeceased by a daughter, Brianna Taylor.

Donations in her memory can be made to Saint Jude Hospital.

