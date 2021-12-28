Advertisement

State chooses Bolton’s Pharmacy to fill COVID pill prescriptions

COVID-19 Pills
COVID-19 Pills(MGN, Pfizer)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The state has chosen a Watertown pharmacy to give out antiviral pills to treat COVID-19.

Bolton’s Pharmacy announced Tuesday that it’s one of two locations in Jefferson County selected to offer the free drugs.

Officials said the pills, developed by Pfizer and Merck, will be extremely limited to start.

Priority will be given to people who are:

  • moderately to severely immunocompromised regardless of vaccination status
  • age 65 and older and not fully vaccinated with at least one risk factor for severe illness

In addition, a doctor must prescribe the drug based on a positive COVID test and within 5 days of the onset of symptoms.

Bolton’s officials said they expected the state to ship the pills by the end of the month.

The pharmacy said it will update the public via its website and Facebook page.

7 News was unable to immediately confirm the other Jefferson County location chosen by the state to distribute antiviral pills.

