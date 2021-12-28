Steven J. Deshane Jr., 42, of Massena

Steven J. Deshane Jr. age 42, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2021 at Massena Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Steven J. Deshane Jr. age 42, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2021 at Massena Hospital. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.

As per the family’s wishes, there will be no public calling hour or funeral services. A graveside service for Steven will take place at the convenience of the family in the spring.

Steven was born to Judith Deshane (Ashely) and Steven J. Deshane Sr. on July 21, 1979 in Potsdam, NY.

He attended Potsdam Schools and graduated in 1997 from Potsdam Central High School. Steven began his work career at the Lobster House, later working full time for Little Italy as a cook, until a traumatic injury left him unable to continue what he loved to do, cook and create for others.

He enjoyed playing video games, and eating his favorite food from the Italian Affair in Massena with his friends and family. Steven also enjoyed hunting and fishing and the time spent with his family.

Steven is survived by his mother Judith Deshane of Potsdam, NY and his loving children, Faithanne Deshane of Massena, NY and Natalie and Isabella Deshane of Brasher, NY. Steven also leaves behind his siblings to cherish his memories; Pamela and James Tyron of Chase Mills, NY; Kristy and Louis Baxter of Massena, NY; Wade Akins of Fort Pierce, FL; Brian and Nadya Akins of Fort Pierce, FL; and David Deshane of Hannawa Falls, NY. Steven is also survived by his caring nieces and nephews especially Mike and Kensie Baxter of Potsdam, NY and Kyle Akins of Chase Mills, NY and many more family members.

In addition to his paternal, and maternal grandparents, Steven was predeceased by his Father on December 27, 2019.

