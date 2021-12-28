Advertisement

Time to sign up for North Country Chili Cook-Off

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s not too early to think about the Volunteer Transportation Center’s North Country Chili Cook-Off.

The VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau talked about this year’s plans on 7 News This Morning. You can watch his interview in the video above.

Last year, 20 restaurants participated and the event is once again going to be a “chili crawl” format.

Restaurants in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties will feature their chili throughout February and people can vote for their favorites.

Right now, the VTC is looking for restaurants and sponsors. It’s free for the eateries to register.

If you’re interested, you can call 315-303-2590 or visit volunteertransportationcenter.org.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
State police investigate fatal Christmas Day crash
A home at 124 Days Mills Road in the town of Hopkinton was destroyed by fire Sunday .
Hopkinton home destroyed in weekend fire
Thomas M. McGregor, III, 18, tragically passed away Saturday afternoon, December 25, 2021 at...
Thomas M. McGregor, III, 18, of Massena
For Christmas this year, two couples got a special surprise.
Bundles of joy a Christmas delight this year!
Governor Kathy Hochul during Monday's COVID update
Hochul: north country has state’s lowest average of new COVID cases

Latest News

VTC's North Country Chili Cook-Off
Volunteer Transportation Center's annual Chili Cook-Off
Madrid-Waddington and OFA faced off Monday night in Canton's Burkman Classic.
Highlights & scores: action from the Burkman Classic in Canton
Wake Up Weather
Mild for most of the week
7-day forecast
Tuesday AM Weather