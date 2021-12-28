Time to sign up for North Country Chili Cook-Off

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s not too early to think about the Volunteer Transportation Center’s North Country Chili Cook-Off.

The VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau talked about this year’s plans on 7 News This Morning. You can watch his interview in the video above.

Last year, 20 restaurants participated and the event is once again going to be a “chili crawl” format.

Restaurants in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties will feature their chili throughout February and people can vote for their favorites.

Right now, the VTC is looking for restaurants and sponsors. It’s free for the eateries to register.

If you’re interested, you can call 315-303-2590 or visit volunteertransportationcenter.org.

