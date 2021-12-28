Tomorrow’s Health: omicron research, no ‘long COVID’ for kids & reinfection risk

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Researchers from Columbia University and the University of Hong Kong are learning more about the fast-spreading omicron variant.

Their study found the strain is able to evolve quickly and evade immune protection from current vaccines and from previous infection.

The study authors say booster shots are likely to improve the body’s defenses.

No ‘long COVID’ for kids

New research in the “Journal of Infection” finds young people are less likely to suffer from “long COVID” than previously thought.

In an examination of previous studies, scientists found the majority of those ages 19 and younger were eventually able to make a complete recovery and avoid persistent symptoms such as headaches, fatigue, and loss of smell.

Greater risk of reinfection

A new study out of Texas suggests having a severe case of COVID-19 may put you at greater risk of reinfection.

Compared to those who recovered from a mild case, patients who required oxygen or ventilation had a more dysfunctional response from their infection-fighting b-cells five months after becoming symptomatic.

