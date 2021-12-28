Advertisement

Tomorrow’s Health: omicron research, no ‘long COVID’ for kids & reinfection risk

Tomorrow's Health
Tomorrow's Health(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:00 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Researchers from Columbia University and the University of Hong Kong are learning more about the fast-spreading omicron variant.

Their study found the strain is able to evolve quickly and evade immune protection from current vaccines and from previous infection.

The study authors say booster shots are likely to improve the body’s defenses.

No ‘long COVID’ for kids

New research in the “Journal of Infection” finds young people are less likely to suffer from “long COVID” than previously thought.

In an examination of previous studies, scientists found the majority of those ages 19 and younger were eventually able to make a complete recovery and avoid persistent symptoms such as headaches, fatigue, and loss of smell.

Greater risk of reinfection

A new study out of Texas suggests having a severe case of COVID-19 may put you at greater risk of reinfection.

Compared to those who recovered from a mild case, patients who required oxygen or ventilation had a more dysfunctional response from their infection-fighting b-cells five months after becoming symptomatic.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
State police investigate fatal Christmas Day crash
Thomas M. McGregor, III, 18, tragically passed away Saturday afternoon, December 25, 2021 at...
Thomas M. McGregor, III, 18, of Massena
A home at 124 Days Mills Road in the town of Hopkinton was destroyed by fire Sunday .
Hopkinton home destroyed in weekend fire
For Christmas this year, two couples got a special surprise.
Bundles of joy a Christmas delight this year!
Governor Kathy Hochul during Monday's COVID update
Hochul: north country has state’s lowest average of new COVID cases

Latest News

State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett
Get kids vaccinated to keep schools open, state officials say
COVID behind bars
New visiting restrictions take effect in state prisons
COVID-19 Tests
COVID-19 test site opens in Lewis County Wednesday
(FILE)
1 death, 102 new COVID-19 cases reported in the North Country Friday